Woman seriously injured, hundreds of sheep killed in Riverina crashes

A woman has been seriously injured and hundreds of sheep were killed in two early morning Riverina crashe.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of The Rock Road and Racecourse Road at Tocumwal at about 9am on Wednesday following reports a truck and car had collided.
NSW Ambulance treated the female driver of a sedan for serious injuries at the scene.
She was taken to Shepparton Hospital for futher treatment.
The truck driver was not injured and will under go mandatory testing.
Officers from the Murray River Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Meanwhile, emergency services were called to a truck crash on the Mid Western Highway near Forest Street at Rankins Springs around 7am.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said a truck carrying 500 sheep had rolled.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver - a 32-year-old man - at the scene for minor head injuries, and passenger - a 44-year-old man - for arm injuries.
Both were transported to hospital in a stable condition and the driver has since been released.
As a result of the accident, approximately 300 sheep were reported deceased.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command responded, along with the Department of Primary Industries and the State Emergency Service.
The truck has been removed from the roadway.
Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
