Garbage truck driver dies in single vehicle Riverina crash

A truck driver has died after a single vehicle crash at Rand on Tuesday, December 12.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 12.45pm on Fernadale Road, Rand, about 65 kilometres north west of Albury and three kilometres west of Mile Road.
A garbage truck was travelling west when it left the road and rolled onto its roof.
"The driver, a woman believed to be aged in her 50s, was trapped inside the vehicle upon the arrival of emergency services," police said in a statement.
"She was released, however pronounced deceased at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified."
Murray River Police District officers set up a crime scene and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Safe Work NSW has been notified.
