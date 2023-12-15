Indulge in pristine living in divine, other-worldly home by lakeside

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at this architecturally-designed five-bedroom, three-bathroom sanctuary nestled in the coveted Crooked Creek Estate at Lake Albert.
A mere stone's throw from the shores of Lake Albert, this opulent residence sprawls across a vast block, promising a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication.
Selling agent Anthony Ivey said stepping inside is the only way to truly experience the grandeur of this impressive home, which has only been on the market for a week.
The current owners built the property from scratch, having purchased the block in 2017. They've crafted a spacious oasis which transports you into an almost otherworldly space.
"The space. The design. When you look at this home, you've got all the functionality you could ever possibly need - like, the fifth bedroom has its own ensuite," Anthony said.
"When you walk in, there is something about it that has this amazing appeal."
Enjoy the way the light dances through the double-glazed windows and bounces off the high ceilings, exposed beams, and expansive open-plan spaces.
The minimalist, sleek custom cabinetry and natural finishes, including natural stone and timber, create a canvas for stylish modern living in neutral tones.
The chef-style kitchen is adorned with Miele appliances, including a steam oven and warming drawer. Its complete with an integrated fridge and freezer, sprawling stone breakfast bar plus butler's pantry.
Comfort is ensured with ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, with each room individually zoned.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite with freestanding bath. Four additional well-proportioned bedrooms with an ensuite off the fifth, ensuring all family living requirements are achieved.
The office is positioned at the front of the home with built in cabinetry and is the ideal setting to work from home.
Step out to a resort-style outdoor entertaining with a sparkling solar-heated pool, built-in outdoor BBQ, fridge, and an inviting spa.
Landscaped gardens surround the property, finished with a 9 x 7m powered shed and a 10-kW solar system.
Take a stroll along the walking tracks on the shores of Lake Albert, with convenient access to Apex Park, Lake Albert Primary School, amenities and shopping.
