The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Education

String of Riverina schools to close due to extreme heat, fire danger

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sixteen schools across the Riverina will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to the extreme heat that is forecast. Picture file
Sixteen schools across the Riverina will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to the extreme heat that is forecast. Picture file

A raft of Riverina schools will close on Friday as temperatures soar past 40 degrees and extreme fire danger hits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.