Wagga-Based Businesses win Kitchen of the Year Award - Harrisons Joinery & TG Homes Advertising Feature

The HIA judges noted the thoughtful layout and neutral colours chosen creating a calm space for a family to enjoy. Picture from HIA.

Two Wagga-based business have beaten the best builders in the region to bring home one of the top gongs for their "out-of-this-world" kitchen project.

Harrison's Joinery and TG Homes were a joint entrant in the 2023 Housing Industry Association's (HIA) awards for the ACT and Southern NSW regions.



They are proud to have claimed the award for Kitchen of the Year, up to $50,000.



"It is great recognition from the industry itself and from my peers," Todd Gillard, owner of TG Homes, said.



Brooke O'Rourke, senior design consultant for Harrisons Joinery, said winning a HIA Award is a credit to the Harrisons Joinery Team involved in these projects.



"We are so humbled to receive recognition in this industry and will continue to keep striving for excellence and success within our business for years to come," Brooke said.



"From the design concept to the manufacturing and production process, there are many employees involved in bringing such beautiful visions to life.



"Being recognized for the outstanding quality of work and team cohesion means that as a business we are able to achieve great results and strive to be industry leaders," Brooke said.

During the selection process, the HIA judges noted the thoughtful layout and neutral colours chosen creating a calm space for a family to enjoy.



Fresh, practical and timeless, the HIA judges said this winning kitchen showcases what elegant design and quality workmanship can create.

The kitchen's centerpiece is a large island highlighted with striking pendant lighting.



Elegant white cabinetry and white and grey marbled stone seamlessly continue to the backsplash and above.



The theme is continued all the way through to the connecting butlers' pantry, which has more than adequate room for all the needs of a modern family.



HIA's award program caters for entrants ranging from small family-owned businesses right up to the biggest names in the residential building industry.



Industry leader



Harrisons Joinery has now been recognised as an industry leader for quality workmanship, design excellence and innovation, having won HIA industry awards over the last four consecutive years.



Their previous awards include winning the Renovation/Addition project up to $200,000 in 2020; and two awards from the Riverina Region namely for Kitchen Design and Kitchen of the Year in 2019.

This year, Harrisons Joinery was also a finalist in the Kitchen of The Year - over $50,000 category in the HIA awards.

"The quality and high caliber joinery that we provided to these projects is a reflection of what sets us apart - providing an innovative approach to design concepts and joinery projects," Brooke said.

Harrisons Joinery has been in business for over 38 years, and their vision moving forward is to continue to provide the Riverina and surrounds with niche quality custom joinery for years to come.

"We wholeheartedly believe in an innovative technology approach to design and joinery," Brooke said.

Endeavoring to stay at the forefront of any new and upcoming technology trends, there is no compromise on keeping a personalised and friendly approach with their clients.

Brooke said their state-of-the-art factory increases their productivity, their niche services and the volume of work they can produce.

"We truly believe providing our clients with an excellent client experience and impeccable customer service is integral to the success of our business," Brooke said.

She thanked their clients for their trust and support, their amazing suppliers who provide them with the best materials and of course, the whole Harrisons Joinery team.

Quality workmanship



Todd said this build was a true labour of love for him, and one that has driven his ambitions even further. There were many elements he thought contributed towards this win, including quality workmanship, stand-out features, attention to detail, and "the ability to use new products and style".

"It definitely gives myself a lift and push to continue to try new concepts and designs," Todd said.

Winning this award has spurred him on to elevate his ideas even further, driving his enthusiasm to use new products coming on to the market.



"There were elements in this build that I really wanted to showcase and push my self with and getting the win gave me the recognition that I was on the right track and doing a good job."



Todd Gillard has been operating for 15 years, and his dedication to pushing the boundaries with new ideas and styles has seen him become one of the go-to builders for custom jobs.

"Definitely providing the client with quality workmanship I think is the number one," Todd said.

