Australia's first lunar rover to be named... not Coolamon

By Nyk Carnsew and William Ton
December 7 2023 - 4:00pm
An Australian lunar rover will collect moon soil from which scientists will try to extract oxygen. Picture supplied
A shot for the moon has left Coolamon in the stars as it was pipped as a finalist in the running to be the namesake of Australia's first lunar rover.

