Australia's first lunar rover to be named... not Coolamon

A shot for the moon has left Coolamon in the stars as it was pipped as a finalist in the running to be the namesake of Australia's first lunar rover.
More than a third of voters threw their support behind Roo-ver in the public competition, beating out three other finalists.
The semi-autonomous rover will travel to the Moon as part of a NASA mission as soon as 2026, helping to collect lunar soil from which scientists hope to extract oxygen, a key element in rocket fuel.
More than 8000 submissions were made during the Australian Space Agency's naming competition, with almost 20,000 votes received.
Roo-ver claimed 36 per cent of the votes to beat three other shortlisted names: Coolamon, an Indigenous name for a multi-purpose tool used for gathering; Kakirra, an Indigenous name for the Moon; and Mateship.
The announcement was made at the Australian Space Forum on Wednesday, which brought together key industry figures from around the world, with guests from various nations joined by NASA astronaut Shannon Walker.
Despite its Riverina namesake, Coolamon was suggested by a Victorian entrant who said the "multi-purpose, sustainable tool used for gathering and carrying" captures "the essence of our Indigenous heritage and connection to the land".
Australia's population spread and political stability were touted as strengths to building international space partnerships.
A key topic of conversation was empowering First Nations people to contribute to projects in space.
Australian and New Zealand representatives talked up the need to engage Indigenous communities.
The NASA-run Arnhem Space Centre - Australia's first commercial space port - operates in collaboration with Aboriginal communities and provides employment in remote locations.
A South Australian space launch company also works with Aboriginal communities during operations on traditional land.
Iain Cosser, who heads the New Zealand Space Agency, also shares this ambition.
He wants the Maori population to have a seat at the table and benefit from New Zealand's space program.
Mr Cosser and Australian counterpart Enrico Palermo hope to preserve Oceania's natural night skies due to their significance Aboriginal and Maori culture.
Sustainability in the space industry was also a major focus.
Space agencies around the world use satellites to monitor climate concerns such as carbon dioxide, global temperature levels and polar ice cap coverage.
The Australian Space Agency will set aside $1 million for two local companies to develop more efficient solar cells, helping power satellites large and small.
Mr Palermo said the projects would help address the climate challenge and drive innovation.
"Not only do these projects have the potential to support future global space missions, they have applications that can be spun back down to earth to help us respond to some of our greatest challenges like climate change," he said.
with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.