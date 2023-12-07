Accused Young ISIS bride told to appear in person for next court date

A case involving a woman accused of remaining in parts of Islamic State-controlled Syria remains before the court.
Mariam Raad, 31, of Young, was charged in January with entering/remaining in a declared area.
She has not yet entered a plea.
Raad appeared via audio-visual link in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
Federal prosecutor, Adelaide Etcell, said the matter had been listed for committal that day but the parties were not in a position to proceed.
Ms Etcell told Magistrate Geraldine Beattie that negotiations were underway between the prosecution and defence.
A case conference had been held last Monday and another was scheduled for January 11.
She sought an adjournment until late January.
Raad's solicitor, Sarah Hedberg, did not oppose the adjournment.
Magistrate Beattie adjourned the matter until January 24 but said the matter must be ready for committal on that date.
"By that time, the matter will be more than one year old," she said.
Magistrate Beattie expressed similar sentiments in August 2023 when she referred to "considerable delays" in the case. She said at the time that Raad had been waiting to have the matter finalised.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Beattie continued Raad's bail and ordered that she appear in person on the next court date.
