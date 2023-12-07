The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Private school argument often misses the point

By Letters
December 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The debate around public funding of private schools often misses a key point, argues today's correspondent. Picture by Shutterstock
The debate around public funding of private schools often misses a key point, argues today's correspondent. Picture by Shutterstock

I write in response to Garry Linnell's article on 'The Inequity of Private Schooling', (DA 2/12, p7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help