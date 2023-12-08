Discover rich history in enchanting home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in the heart of Wagga Wagga, this enchanting property stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of history woven into the very fabric of its walls.
Beyond its charming facade, this residence unfolds to reveal a haven of history and central convenience, offering a seamless blend of classic elegance and modern functionality, selling agent Matthew Longmore said.
"The moment you step through the entrance, a journey through time begins," he said.
"This residence transcends the ordinary, offering a living testament to the passage of time while embracing the needs of the present.
"It stands not just as a house but as a haven-a haven of history and central convenience, where the echoes of the past harmonise with the rhythms of contemporary life."
The interior is adorned with resplendent 14-foot pressed metal ceilings, ornamental fireplaces, and mantels that whisper tales of bygone eras. The decorative picture rails add a touch of refinement, while the beautiful timber floors resonate with the footsteps of the past.
While the home exudes historical charm, it's not bound by the past. Modern updates are seamlessly integrated, resulting in a harmonious marriage of classic aesthetics and contemporary comforts.
With five large bedrooms, this has space for a growing family. The two tasteful bathrooms, one of which provides ensuite access to two bedrooms, are stylishly functional.
The sophisticated formal lounge provides a refined space for intimate gatherings, while the open-plan living area serves as a family hub.
The kitchen features stone benchtops, a stainless-steel gas cooktop and oven, and a dishwasher for added convenience.
"The property is zoned to accommodate both residential and commercial use, offering versatility to the discerning buyer," Matthew said.
Two split system air conditioners ensure climate control throughout the seasons. Rear yard access leads to a double carport and additional parking spaces - a rare commodity in city living. The outdoor space has a garden shed, paved areas for entertaining, and mature shrubs.
Location becomes another highlight of this property, situated a mere 700 meters from Fitzmaurice Street.
