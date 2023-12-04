The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Community/Events
Updated

CSU building fire under control as cause identified

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters have brought a building fire at Charles Sturt University's Wagga campus under control after racing to the scene on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.