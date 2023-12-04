CSU building fire under control as cause identified

Firefighters have brought a building fire at Charles Sturt University's Wagga campus under control after racing to the scene on Tuesday morning.
About 25 Fire and Rescue NSW personnel from Turvey Park and Wagga were called to tackle the blaze in a single-level office building at the campus in the city's north about 7.50am.
Firefighters entered the building, wearing breathing apparatus, to ensure no one was inside.
FRNSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said the fire was reported as under control by 9am.
All people were accounted for and Superintendent Alexander said there were no reported injuries.
Turvey Park Fire and Rescue duty commander Daryl Manson said the blaze started after an evaporative air-conditioning unit on the building's roof caught alight.
He said on arrival crews found the unit had fallen through the roof, causing the fire to spread and creating significant damage to the building.
Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, although paramedics were at the scene as a precaution.
A Fire and Rescue hazardous materials team was also on hand to provide more equipment to firefighters if required.
Barely a week into summer, Mr Manson said it is important people ensure air conditioners are "serviced regularly."
In the case of the building fire on Tuesday, he suspects the air-conditioning unit was "probably left on overnight".
Inspector Manson said "if in doubt, call someone in to have a look at it".
It comes just weeks after another incident at CSU caused by an electrical fault in a university plant room.
"That created a lot of smoke and we had a fairly big evacuation," Mr Manson said.
"That incident caused a fair bit of damage."
