The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
News/Court and Crime

Detective says Albury murder the most difficult homicide he worked on

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 3:30pm
There was an outpouring of grief after Kim Meredith's horrific death in Albury in 1996. File photo
There was an outpouring of grief after Kim Meredith's horrific death in Albury in 1996. File photo

A TV show is set to shed light on the horrific murder of Albury teenager Kim Meredith.

