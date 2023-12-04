Detective says Albury murder the most difficult homicide he worked on

A TV show is set to shed light on the horrific murder of Albury teenager Kim Meredith.
The 19-year-old was killed by Graham Mailes in 1996 in a crime that led to an outpouring of grief on the Border.
She had been walking between the Terminus Hotel and Soden's when she was attacked.
It took seven years for Mailes to be dealt with for the crime, with the itinerant man ordered to serve time in a mental health facility.
He was being monitored under judicial orders while living in Orange at the time of his death.
Nine Network show Australian Crime Stories: The Investigators will examine the case, with an episode to air at 8.40pm on Monday, December 4.
The producers have spoken to those linked to the case, including detective Wayne Hayes.
"This was a particularly savage murder," he told TV WEEK.
"My colleagues and I try not only to solve the case and convict the offenders, but give answers and hope to the victims' loved ones and friends.
"Unfortunately, some homicide investigations can weigh heavily on investigators.
"This was one such case.
"This was undoubtedly my most difficult homicide investigation and the one that gave me little satisfaction."
