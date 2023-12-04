The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton goes back to the future with coaching appointment for first grade return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 4 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton have installed their former premiership-winning coach and Fijian international Marika Vunibaka to lead the club back to first grade in 2024.
Leeton have installed their former premiership-winning coach and Fijian international Marika Vunibaka to lead the club back to first grade in 2024.

A familiar face will return to the helm as Leeton plots their path back to Southern Inland's first grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help