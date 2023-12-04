Leeton goes back to the future with coaching appointment for first grade return

A familiar face will return to the helm as Leeton plots their path back to Southern Inland's first grade competition.
Marika Vunibaka will return to coach the club.
The Fijian international led the club to a drought-breaking premiership in 2017.
The Phantoms went through the season unbeaten, after holding off Waratahs in a thrilling grand final, to secure their first title in 26 years.
With the club to celebrate their 50th season in 2024, they are determined to play their first full season in the top grade since 2019.
President Stuart Stout is confident Vunibaka is the right man to lead them forward.
"He's been interested in the last couple of years but things just haven't panned out but applied this year and we're looking forward to a good season," Stout said.
"He's got experience and professionalism being a such high standard rugby player, having represented Fiji in both sevens and 15s, and is rated one of the world's best sevens players.
"It's just going to draw players and we're looking forward to getting back into first grade and hopefully that will flow into second grade."
Vunibaka also coached the Phantoms in 2018 and was set to return to the role in 2020 before COVID delayed the season and the Leeton elected only to field a second grade side this season.
His last season in charge of the club was marred by suspension for his role in a dispute on the sidelines.
He was barred for three weeks after fronting a code of conduct hearing after it was alleged he punched a Tumut player and official.
He then missed a large block later in the season due to work commitments.
However the club is confident his ability to attract players will be a big benefit from his appointment.
"It's both the coaching credit and the respect everyone has for him as a rugby player," Stout said.
"To have someone of that calibre involved in any rugby club within Southern Inland is a great get for the Phantoms and we're really to have him on board with all the experience and passion that he brings."
Leeton have re-advertised both their second grade and women's coaching roles as they look to be a much bigger force in 2024.
They only played second grade last season, and missed out on a finals berth.
However Stout is confident they will have the numbers to make a return to first grade.
