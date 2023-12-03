Haystack fire continues to burn as crew responds to SUV fire

Firefighters have received repeated call-outs as a haystack fire in the city's east continues to burn days after it broke out last week.
About 1600 hay bales were in a 50x20-metre shed when the fire started at a property on Inglewood Road in Forest Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue crews combined forces to tackle the fire and despite early concerns, they were able to contain the blaze - however it continues to burn.
RFS Riverina's Bradley Stewart said in the days since it began, RFS have received multiple "good intent calls" about the blaze, which was highly visible from Inglewood Road.
Meanwhile, emergency services were called out to reports of a car fire west of Wagga on Monday morning.
About 6.58am, Rural Fire Service personnel were called out to respond to a single vehicle alight on the side of Galore Forest Road about 60 kilometres west of the city.
Arriving at the scene at 7.17am, crews found a burnt out SUV and proceeded to put out the blaze.
Mr Stewart said no one was located at the scene and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
Crews wrapped up the job and left the scene by about 7.49am.
