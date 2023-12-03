The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Community/Events

Haystack fire continues to burn as crew responds to SUV fire

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 4 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A haystack is continuing to burn in Wagga's west after it caught fire last week. Picture by Les Smith
A haystack is continuing to burn in Wagga's west after it caught fire last week. Picture by Les Smith

Firefighters have received repeated call-outs as a haystack fire in the city's east continues to burn days after it broke out last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.