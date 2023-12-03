Bartlett scores 28 off an over as Wagga RSL storms to victory

Ethan Bartlett was at his big-hitting best to help Wagga RSL make easy work of their run chase.
Bartlett scored 28 off the second over of their innings as he took to Connor Bock.
After Lake Albert picked up a wicket in their first over looking to defend 2-82 from a rain-reduced 12 overs, Bock conceded 30 runs with their second.
Bartlett hit a four with his first delivery before Bock bowled a wide.
The Canberra-based cricketer followed it up with another four before another wide from Bock.
Bartlett then struck two sixes before finishing off the over with another four boundaries.
Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry continues to be in awe of Bartlett's ability.
"He's probably one of the best cricketers to come out of here and we saw some pretty clean striking," Perry said.
"He's class, we know how good he is and it's a pleasure he plays on our side than another team.
"He just lives and breathes the culture of the club, he loves getting around the juniors, loves coming back to the pub and celebrating with the lower grades, he's who you try to keep in your club and we're grateful that he's coming back and putting his name up in lights for us.
"It's a great thing for the club and he was rewarded with a big win."
The over helped the Bulldogs make light work of the target.
Bartlett was dismissed for 63, with Wagga RSL three short of their target, but they still got home with seven wickets and more than four overs in hand.
He also picked up the wicket of Lake Albert's top scorer Haydn Pascoe (30).
Perry has been thrilled with his influence after committing to playing the Twenty20s this season.
The club hopes they will be seeing a lot more of Bartlett as the season progresses.
"We will see where we land," Perry said.
"He would love to be able to qualify but he's got a few weddings coming up and a few other commitments.
"It would be a great thing for our club and a good reward for a few blokes who have gone through the harder years when we struggled a little bit as with him back in the fold it makes things a little easier with bat and the ball.
"Fingers crossed he can play enough games and see where we land at the back end of the year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.