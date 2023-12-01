The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Magistrate hears why Riverina man refused to vote in federal election

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 2 2023 - 5:00am
Riverina man Christopher Smalley was convicted in the Wagga Local Court this week for refusing to vote at the 2022 federal election. File picture
A Riverina man who believed the government was no longer representative of the people has been told by a magistrate that refusing to vote was not an effective means of protest.

