Riverina League club unveil its latest name change

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park has had a name change.
The club has changed its name to Collingullie-Wagga Football Netball Club going forward.
It will be the third name the club has been known as in the past 10 years after going from Collingullie-Ashmont-Kapooka to Collingullie-Glenfield Park in 2014.
The name change is part of a rebranding from the Riverina League club with the move from Glenfield Park to Wagga designed at increasing their junior catchment base.
The club has begun the process of ordering new merchandise to reflect the change.
It will officially be referred to as Collingullie Wagga Demons Junior and Senior Football Netball Club.
