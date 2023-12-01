Burnet to cap off special week with busy Saturday of racing

IT'S already been a big week for Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet and that will get even busier on Saturday.
Burnet and partner Brittany welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last weekend.
After a trip to Canberra on Friday with Spirit Lake to run fourth, Burnet is set for a busy Saturday across two venues.
Just moments before the first of his three runners at Wagga go around, Burnet's eyes will be firmly set on Rosehill where unbeaten mare You're On Mute contests the $120,000 Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m).
It shapes as a big day for the up-and-coming Wagga trainer.
Ian Kennedy took You're On Mute to Sydney with Graham Byatt and Allaboutroy on Friday, leaving Burnet to handle the duties at home.
"It was easier to send someone with one than to get someone to run the stable (on Saturday)," Burnet explained.
You're On Mute is a $19 chance for the Highway. She won a non-TAB at Leeton on debut and then produced an eye-catching first-up win on Snake Gully Cup day at Gundagai.
Apprentice jockey Madeline Owen's claim gets in You're On Mute with just 51 kilograms. Burnet said it was too good of an opportunity not to take up.
"Because she won a non-TAB maiden she was only rated 52. So when she won again the other day, she only went to 57. It would be very unusual that a horse would be two from two but only rated 57," Burnet explained.
"Because of that it affords her a chance to be in a class two highway on the minimum of 54. Because she's such an easy ride and an apprentice won on her first up, we elected to claim again to be in a class two with 51 (kilograms).
"She stays at the same distance, she's second up so you'd think she would strip fitter, drops two kilos in weight from her first victory. I think she'll handle the soft, she handled it in her first barrier trial at Wagga. Do I think she's up to Highway grade? No I don't. But, as I said, there are a few positives.
"The owners were beside themselves winning a non-TAB maiden at Leeton and then they were even more beside themselves when she won first-up. They're just ecstatic to have a runner in town. I think if she ran top five, they would probably cheer like they'd won. The Highway prizemoney is that good it probably pays for a month's worth of training fees anyway."
Burnet said he would be happy with a better than midfield finish.
"If she can be three pairs back, one off. I think she'll keep whacking away and run a nice fifth, sixth, seventh or something like that," he said.
"There is a race on the 22nd of December, a class two at Wagga, is she runs well then she'll come back and go to Wagga."
At Wagga, Pretty Extreme is the $2.90 favourite for the Benchmark 50 Handicap (1065m), while Capino and Gotta Pulse will have their first start for the stable after arriving from Shane Stockdale at Pakenham.
Burnet is confident Pretty Extreme will run a strong race, while he is looking forward to learning more about the former Victorian pair.
"Pretty Extreme won first-up for me and is placed at four of her last five. She's consistent and she'll run well (on Saturday)," he said.
"She would be a hard horse to declare...but benchmark 50 is the weakest grade I've had her in, the claim for Holly Durnan, she's pretty simple to ride. She's placed on the heavy before. There's a bit to like her about her but I want to see her go and do it.
"If they all run well, I'll be happy. I can't really hold too much hope for anything. Hopefully there's a nice surprise in there somewhere."
