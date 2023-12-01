Scott right in the thick of the action as NSW Country bounce back

WAGGA cricketer Jake Scott has made a solid start to the under 19 national championships in Albury.
Scott led NSW Country to a seven-wicket victory over Northern Territory at Martin Park on day two.
Scott, who is captaining NSW Country at the tournament, top scored with 42 in their opening day loss to Queensland.
He made 17 in the win over Northern Territory and finished with 1-32 from six overs with the ball.
NSW Country restricted Northern Territory to 8-175 from their 50 overs, before passing the target within 38 overs.
Scott was the last wicket to fall in the chase.
On Thursday, NSW Country suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Alexandra Park.
Scott's 42 from 109 deliveries helped his team to a total of 171.
Unfortunately, Queensland were able to pass the total within 30 overs for the loss of just three wickets.
Scott picked up another wicket, finishing with 1-12 from four overs.
The championships have a rest day on Saturday before NSW Country face ACT in a one-day game at Ball Park on Sunday.
