Friday, 1 December 2023
Firies face intense heat as hay bales burn, sending smoke across suburbs

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:57pm
Firefighters at the scene of the haystack fire on Inglewood Road at Forest Hill on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Les Smith
Firefighters at the scene of the haystack fire on Inglewood Road at Forest Hill on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Les Smith

A hay fire that burned through the night, sending smoke across Wagga suburbs, is expected to smoulder for a number of days.

