Wagga woman, Junee man among six wanted by police across Riverina

Police are calling for public help in locating a string of people wanted on warrants across the Riverina.
Officers from the Riverina and Murray River police districts have urged anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Frank Hindmarsh, who police say is known to frequent the Junee area, is wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to alleged fraud offences.
Riverina PD describes the 21-year-old as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, stands around 180cm tall and has a medium build, brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.
Hindmarsh has not been located despite police inquiries.
Nor has Rita McKellar, who is wanted on a warrant relating to an alleged intimidation offences, police said.
McKellar is 36, and described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, around 160cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She has been known to frequent the Mount Austin area, police said.
Anyone with information around the whereabouts of Hindmarsh or McKellar should contact Wagga police station on 6922 599 or Crime Stoppers.
Murray River police are also keen for help from the public in finding several offenders wanted on warrants that could be in the greater Albury-Wodonga area.
Cameron Coulston, 23, is wanted on a warrant, and in images released by police has brown hair, brown eyes and a moustache.
Jarrah Maksymow, a 31-year-old man who sports a nose ring and distinctive neck tattoo, is also known around the greater Border cities.
They have also put the call out for people with information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old David Kendray to make contact with police.
Anthony Sturgiss, 32, is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has information can contact Albury police station on 6023 9299.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the above is urged to contact Riverina Police District on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.