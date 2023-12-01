Ed Wellham reckons Wagga could electrify everything

From where Ed Wellham is sitting, net zero looks pretty good.
His home is powered by a 25 kilowatt solar array, generating free power whenever the sun shines.
It also helps heats his large swimming pool for about 80 per cent less than gas.
Mr Wellham said it took a lot of planning to power his home by renewables. But now, he wants to help the rest of Wagga do it too.
"This house used to have a commercial swimming pool at the back - a lot of local kids learned there," he said.
"When we did the calculations, we realised it was going to cost us $10,000 a year to keep heated [with gas] ... I did the heat calculations, and found we had enough roof space to put a heat pump on to keep the pool heated all year round for a couple of grand.
"If I don't run it in the winter, basically I get money from the electricity company, and have all my electricity paid for."
Mr Wellham's group, Electrify Wagga Wagga, are mobilising to get the message out to people in Wagga that creating an environmentally friendly is something that saves money in the long run.
Over a 10-year period, an average household would save over $40,000 on energy by electrifying their home, and switching to an electric car.
But Mr Wellham knows convincing people in Wagga of this won't be easy.
One of his biggest barriers is selling people the idea this isn't about moral superiority, but protecting the environment, saving money, and preparing for the future.
"It's quite a confronting thing having to change your whole lifestyle," he said.
"You don't want to come across like you're holier than thou ... I think it's ok for me during a presentation to tell people I don't have everything done myself yet.
"Nobody is saying you need to change all of these things today or your children are going to die ... what we're saying is, when it's up for replacement it makes economic sense to do this. You'll save money, and the planet. I'm on that journey too."
Now, Electrify Wagga will partner with Australia's biggest renewable energy advocate, Rewiring Australia, to help get the message out.
They were one of 10 local advocacy groups selected to help electrify their local communities.
The program has local goals identified by each group, such as increasing the amount of solar PV and hot water heat pumps in the neighbourhood, and forms part of a larger goal of electrifying all Australia's communities.
Rewiring Australia co-founder Saul Griffith said electrification is the fastest way to decarbonise Australia's economy.
"By focusing on households we can address 42 per cent of Australia's domestic emissions that they're responsible for," he said.
"I have personally witnessed the power of community-led change and it's up to our decision makers to follow their lead."
Electrify Wagga intend to use their partnership with Rewiring Australia to help educate the community about ways they can save money and reduce their fossil fuel reliance at the same time.
