'Basin's heart broken': Shock and dismay as Senate passes water bill

By Talia Pattison
November 30 2023 - 3:00pm
MIA grower Rob Houghton speaks at the rally protesting water buybacks. Prior to the bill passing he held real concerns for the future of the community and now, those concerns could be a very real reality. Picture by Talia Pattison
Riverina leaders have slammed major water changes in federal parliament as "a kick in the guts".

Local News

