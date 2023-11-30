Stewards happy with Wagga track ahead of popular race meeting

IT IS all systems go for Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Christmas party race day on Saturday.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin inspected the track on Thursday morning and is confident the race meeting will go ahead on Saturday.
The track was rated a heavy 10 on Thursday but Martin expects that with favourable weather over the next two days, the meeting is not in any danger.
"With favourable weather we should be right to race," Martin said.
"There are a couple of areas that are quite saturated but with favourable weather it will get us back to a safe racing surface.
"Ideally if we avoid the rain it will be beneficial but we'll play it by day. I'm confident we'll race."
The six-race TAB card at Wagga gets underway at 1.41pm on Saturday.
A big crowd is expected for the club's annual Christmas party meeting.
The feature race is the Xmas Party Cup Benchmark 50 Handicap (1675m) at 3.31pm.
