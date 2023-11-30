The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/Events

The bush collaborations looking to break ground with vital drought funding

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture and land management experts discuss the priorities of drought preparedness with representatives of the Future Drought Fund. Picture by Ash Smith
Agriculture and land management experts discuss the priorities of drought preparedness with representatives of the Future Drought Fund. Picture by Ash Smith

Agriculture experts and industry representatives have gathered to discuss the priorities of the Future Drought Fund (FDF) in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.