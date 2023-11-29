The Daily Advertiser
Hundreds without power for 'most of the day' as crews work to fix fault

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 8:59am
Essential Energy says a fault within a substation on Yenda Avenue at Gobbagombalin means 473 customers are still without power on Thursday.
Hundreds of homes in Wagga's north will be without power for most of Thursday after a fault cut supply earlier in the day.

