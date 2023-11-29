Fatal truck crash accused back in court as prosecutors weigh up trial

A truck driver charged over a fiery crash that killed a man earlier this year has returned to court as prosecutors consider whether the matter will proceed to trial.
Neville William McCarthy, 60, returned to Wagga Local Court on Wednesday facing one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and a further count of negligent driving occasioning death.
The Holbrook man has not yet entered pleas to either charge.
The charges relate to a fatal two-truck crash on Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba on May 29.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am.
When police arrived, they found a Kenworth prime mover and smaller truck both well alight.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, however the 40-year-old driver of one of the trucks died at the scene.
The other driver, McCarthy, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Police set up a crime scene and launched an investigation into the crash, which resulted in McCarthy being charged over the incident.
His licence was also suspended.
Police allege McCarthy was driving a rigid truck towing an "unladen dog trailer" when he drove dangerously at the time of the crash.
In court, McCarthy's solicitor said the prosecution was "seeking an accident reconstruction report" to be referred to an expert.
The court heard consideration would then be given to whether the matter would proceed to trial.
In the meantime, the solicitor said the next step was charge certification.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking adjourned the matter until February 7 and excused McCarthy from attending court on the next occasion.
