The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Government gains numbers for MDB plan as crossbencher pledges support

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of people across the Riverina protested against water buybacks last week. Picture by The Irrigator
Thousands of people across the Riverina protested against water buybacks last week. Picture by The Irrigator

The Albanese government has the numbers to pass its planned amendments to Murray Darling Basin (MDB) plan laws, with the Greens and independent senator David Pocock pledging their support this week for the reforms in spite of fierce opposition from farmer lobby groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.