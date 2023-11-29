The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Dozens of callouts, flash flooding in Deniliquin after 135mm downpour overnight

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES southern zone operations commander Ben Pickup gives a flood warning update. Picture by Madeline Begley
SES southern zone operations commander Ben Pickup gives a flood warning update. Picture by Madeline Begley

Parts of Deniliquin have experienced flash floods after a torrential downpour on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.