Dozens of callouts, flash flooding in Deniliquin after 135mm downpour overnight

Parts of Deniliquin have experienced flash floods after a torrential downpour on Tuesday night.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) crews had responded to 40 incidents in the southern Riverina town by lunch time on Wednesday, ranging from downed trees to flash flooding threatening properties.
SES southern zone operations commander Ben Pickup said the deluge prompted a multi-agency response that also involved personnel from the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Volunteer Rescue Association.
"It's flash flooding, so it is within the levee area of the town, it's not a riverine flood down there," Mr Pickup said on Wednesday.
"But a significant amount of water that fell there overnight is continuing to remain around the town.
"We want to encourage residents to remain aware of conditions, and listen to any warning information from the NSW SES."
Wet weather expected to persisted across the region on Wednesday and severe weather warnings remained in place for much of the Riverina across the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology had warned "intense rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones" were possible. The Riverina was removed from the warning area on Wednesday afternoon.
SES crews responded to a total of 82 incidents in the region, including the 40 from Deniliquin and five in Wagga.
"We may experience some small showers tomorrow [Thursday]," Mr Pickup said.
"I want to encourage residents, please do not walk, drive or ride through flood water. It does put your life at risk, and the emergency services who come to rescue you."
Wagga dodged the worst of the deluge, receiving 24mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday.
Cootamundra and Burrinjuck Dam received 58mm of rain, and West Wyalong 57mm, in the same period.
A total of 76mm was measured at Temora Airport, and 46mm in Griffith.
A further 11.2mm fell at Wagga Airport between 9am and 5pm on Wednesday, with another 19.2mm recorded at Temora during the same period.
Updated forecasts and severe weather warnings are available at the Bureau of Meteorology website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.