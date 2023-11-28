The Daily Advertiser
Zuurberg provides Kevin Hanley with drought-breaking victory at Albury

By Brent Godde
November 28 2023 - 5:41pm
Albury trainer Kevin Hanley landed his first winner in more than two years after Zuurberg notched an easy victory in the $30,000 Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Albury on Tuesday.

