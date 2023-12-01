Enjoy comfortable living and effortless entertaining in stunning home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This House of the Week offers a peaceful oasis for families and lifestyle enthusiasts who are truly looking for the ultimate package.
Set on an impressive 4.1-acre parcel of land, this stunning acreage and semi-rural property has an abundance of features designed for comfortable living and effortless entertaining.
Selling agent Jenna Pollard said the current owners had called the place home for the past 10 years, and are selling now to downsize and start their next chapter.
Having been on the market for three months, Jenna said the home and land package would be perfect for families, farmers, and those looking for space to grow and thrive.
What she loves the most: "the expansive inside and outside living areas, and the lay of the land which allows for a rural aspect in a highly-sought-after position".
"Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience that true essence of a family lifestyle on four acres in beautiful Springvale," Jenna said.
The home comprises four generous bedrooms, each with built-in robes and two well-appointed bathrooms.
The master bedroom is a true retreat, complete with sliding doors leading to the outdoor living space, a walk-in robe and a stylish ensuite.
The home's dual living spaces include a formal lounge that seamlessly flows into the open plan kitchen, meals and loungeroom.
The contemporary kitchen is equipped with all modern conveniences, including a dishwasher, SMEG five-burner gas cooktop and a large pantry.
Climate control is taken care of with ducted reverse heating and cooling throughout the home, ensuring year-round comfort.
Step outside to the expansive Al fresco dining and entertainment area, complete with an in-ground salt chlorinated pool, an open wood fire and pitched beams for that extra touch of perfection.
Lots of parking is available with a double remote-control garage, as well as an American-style powered barn featuring high roller doors and multiple access points.
The property also offers a series of individual paddocks, all with water supply and electric fencing.
Every detail of the meticulously maintained grounds has been carefully considered, creating a serene and idyllic setting for families to enjoy.
