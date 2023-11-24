The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Savanna's untimely loss has teen's grieving family working on taming asthma

Nigel McNay
By Nigel McNay
November 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Corowa's Natalie Coall and Nathan Symonds, and children Keeley, 15, and Cayden, 13, will forever cherish and celebrate the life of their oldest child and big sister, Savanna, who died after an asthma attack more than three years ago. Picture by James Wiltshire
Corowa's Natalie Coall and Nathan Symonds, and children Keeley, 15, and Cayden, 13, will forever cherish and celebrate the life of their oldest child and big sister, Savanna, who died after an asthma attack more than three years ago. Picture by James Wiltshire

Moments before closing her eyes, Savanna knew all was lost.

