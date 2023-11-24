The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

'It happened too quick': Houli opens up on horror crash in Upper Murray

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
November 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Richmond star Bachar Houli was in a wheelchair following a crash in the Upper Murray. Right, Houli trains at Birallee Park in Wodonga with the Tigers in 2016.
Former Richmond star Bachar Houli was in a wheelchair following a crash in the Upper Murray. Right, Houli trains at Birallee Park in Wodonga with the Tigers in 2016.

Triple Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli has opened up on the horrific injuries he suffered in the Upper Murray earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.