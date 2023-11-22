Man injured after b-double crash on Riverina highway

A man was taken to hospital after a b-double crashed south of Wagga in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway between Spring Valley Road and Bowlers Road and approaching Holbrook from Albury, at about 5.45am following reports of a crash involving a b-double.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene where they treated a man in his 20s who had sustained minor injuries.
The man was then transported to Albury Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The crash temporarily closed one of two southbound lanes to allow emergency services, including a tow truck, access to the scene.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre urged motorists to take extra caution when travelling through the area and to reduce their speed.
The wreck has since been cleared from the road and the southbound lane had reopened to motorists a short time after 8.30am.
