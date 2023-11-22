Why next-gen Indigenous entrepreneurs have converged on Wagga

Indigenous entrepreneurs from across the country have met in Wagga to take part in a food-based business incubator.
Participants in Charles Sturt University's (CSU) Indigenous Scale Up Program are taking part in four days of workshops to help them develop their food related small businesses.
This is the business incubator's second cohort, after a successful first run that aided the growth of indigenous businesses including Taka Gin, and Native Foodways.
Manager of the CSU Innovation Hub Ged Bourke said Indigenous businesses had the capacity to bring benefits to whole communities.
"We're looking at Indigenous entrepreneurs who are doing something innovate. That might be a new product or service, or offering to their particular market," he said.
"There's a lot of research and evidence out there that says providing indigenous entrepreneurs a way to grow their businesses in a culturally appropriate way is a phenomenal way to really empower communities.
"We know Indigenous people are underrepresented in industries like bush foods, so that's something we're hoping these programs can rectify."
Fiona Rudkin's business, One Honey Australia, produces Manuka honey and related products.
Her hives are located over 1000km away from Wagga in Noosa.
She said Indigenous business owners had a role in protecting and honouring traditional knowledge so it wasn't lost to the modern world.
"It's very important to bring out the knowledge of our ancestors and the traditional landowners that has been maybe somewhat kept in the dark," she said.
"Learning from the other guys in the program has been wonderful. There's a wealth of knowledge there and I'm incredibly grateful.
"We've been very grateful to take the opportunity to get this beautiful honey to market."
Although business incubators are common in many metropolitan areas, guidance and opportunities for new entrepreneurs can be hard to find in the regions.
CSU's program is one of few in the country that specifically targets Indigenous business owners.
Mr Bourke said he'd like to see participants take full advantage of the knowledge and connections they're gaining, and sharing them with their own communities.
"I'd love to look back in 20 years and see these participants have created really sustainable business, but also that we've grown this ecosystem so these participants become the mentors or guides to subsequent iterations," he said.
"It's also about building that bridge between the wider economy.
"One thing we're really striving to do is build those linkages to Business NSW or local business chambers."
