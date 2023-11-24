Delightfully high-end property blends style and functionality

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled within the esteemed suburb of Boorooma, this delightful luxury property stands as a testament to the epitome of high-end living. Stepping onto the property, a sense of grandeur envelops you, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and opulent design which defines the home.
"Don't just envision luxury; step into the reality of 11 Whitten Avenue, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to redefine the notion of home," selling agent Gill Davies said.
Gill knows this property would be ideal for families, given its "spaciousness, proximity to schools, parks, and family-friendly amenities, multiple spacious bedrooms, a low maintenance yard, and is in a safe neighbourhood."
Upon entering you are greeted by 2550mm ceilings adorned with three-step cornices which immediately capture your attention, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.
Stunning timber flooring throughout the main kitchen, dining and entry along with feature lighting help emphasise the comfort of the home. Every detail has been carefully curated to blend style with functionality.
Multiple living areas strategically positioned to take full advantage of the panoramic views overlooking Cartwrights Hill provide versatile spaces tailored to your lifestyle.
Whether it's relaxation, entertainment, or quality time with loved ones, each area serves as a canvas for you to paint the picture of your ideal home life.
The kitchen, the heart of this luxurious abode, is a culinary masterpiece designed to delight even the most distinguished chefs. Equipped with dual ovens and sleek finishes, it offers a perfect stage for memorable dining experiences.
The master bedroom exudes serenity and space fit for royalty. The ensuite features double showerheads, impeccable finishes, and floor-to-ceiling tiles and a commitment to uncompromising quality.
Each of the remaining bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, providing lots of storage without compromising on aesthetic appeal.
The expansive alfresco area, a true entertainer's dream, beckons you to host gatherings with ease. Immerse yourself in the allure of outdoor living, complemented by an in-ground watering system that ensures the surrounding gardens remain lush and vibrant year-round.
For those with dreams of a shed and pool, the rear yard access opens the door to endless possibilities, subject to council approval.
Situated only moments from the new Boorooma shopping complex, schools are just around the corner, as well as Charles Sturt University campus, TAFE NSW primary industries centre, childcare and parks.
