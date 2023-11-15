The Daily Advertisersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Coaches ready to welcome Wanderers players into Leonard Cup sides

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 15 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following Wagga City Wanderers withdrawing their women's program, there is hope that top local talents will filter in to the Leonard Cup competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.