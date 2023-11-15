TALENTED Wagga galloper Rocket Tiger will have to overcome history if he is to take out Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).
Rocket Tiger has been issued a task in the Gundagai feature after coming up with the outside barrier.
He is also one of three top weights in the event, having to carry 60 kilograms.
Only two horses have won the Snake Gully Cup from the outside barrier in the 38-year history of the race, and both carried 54.5 and 55.5kg.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman understands the enormity of the task in front of him but will push on with Rocket Tiger.
"There's not much else coming up," Spackman said.
"I think he's come on from that run the other day. I think it hardened him up a little bit.
"In saying that, he's got to get the 1400. The jury is still out on that a bit. I thought his run was good the other day under the big weight and they haven't missed me again."
Rocket Tiger finished third as a beaten favourite in the Stan Sadleir Stakes (1400m) at Wagga last start.
Spackman will leave the tactics from barrier 12 to jockey Shaun Guymer.
"That's Shaun Guymer's problem now," he said with a laugh.
"I'll leave it up to Shaun but hopefully he'll be able to slide across somewhere midfield and at worst case be three wide with cover."
Rocket Tiger is an $11 chance with TAB for the Snake Gully Cup.
...
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will nominate Another One for Saturday week's $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange.
Another One was given 65 kilograms for the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m), which has now forced Colvin to consider a contingency plan should he be given a similar inpost in Friday week's $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m).
Another One carried 55 kilograms in last year's Wodonga Cup and has won two races since, including the listed National Sprint at Canberra.
Wodonga is still Colvin's preferred option but he will consider The Gong should he get too much weight across the border.
"I'll nominate him for (The Gong). He's got to go around somewhere," Colvin said.
"He's going good, don't get me wrong and he's definitely looking for a mile.
"There is usually some nice horses come for the Wodonga Cup so hopefully the weight won't be too bad."
...
WELL-performed Southern District galloper The Doctor's Son has been all but retired.
The nine-year-old sustained a sesamoid injury recently and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.
Owners John and Vicki Whitelaw have informed trainer Maddy Collins that the horse is now enjoying retirement.
The Doctor's Son won $178,000 in prizemoney with six wins and five minor placings from 38 starts. He won from 900m to 1800m. His biggest win came in the 2020 $80,000 Panorama (1300m) at Bathurst.
He also claimed the 2020 Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m) and this year's Gundagai Cup (1700m). He ran in three Wagga Gold Cups and finished third in the 2021 Albury Gold Cup.
Collins took over the training of The Doctor's Son from Whitelaw this year and appreciated the short but eventful ride he took her on.
"He was a good horse to us," Collins said.
"He won the Gundagai Cup for us, which was our biggest win to date, he got us a run in the Wagga Cup, he was our first city runner and we raced in a lot of country cups."
...
ACCOMPLISHED Wagga jockey Danny Beasley enjoyed a taste of the Melbourne Cup carnival last weekend.
Beasley made the trip to Flemington on Saturday for one ride on Champions Day.
He partnered the Leon and Troy Corstens-trained galloper Alsonso to third place in the listed Amanda Elliott (1400m) early in the day and then managed to enjoy the day with family afterwards.
"Returning from Singapore at the start of the year having a chance to ride at the Flemington carnival was far from my thoughts, but today to trot up that race on to the hallowed ground of Flemington in front of all those people the goosebumps were real," Beasley tweeted.
...
FORMER leading Southern District apprentice Tyler Schiller has had his Golden Eagle careless riding suspension overturned.
Schiller is now free to ride at The Hunter meeting at Newcastle on Saturday after having his 12-day suspension overturned on appeal.
Schiller was originally suspended for careless riding on Strait Acer in the $10 million Golden Eagle, when his mount suddenly shifted in and caused a lot of interference to some of his rivals.
Schiller will now partner the Joseph Pride-trained Coal Crusher in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m).
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club has transferred a couple of upcoming race meetings to the Riverside track.
The TAB meetings set for Saturday December 2 and Tuesday December 12 have been transferred from the course proper to the inner Riverside circuit.
The club last week begun scheduled repairs to the course proper, where it will be verti-drained and sand grooved.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Gundagai (TAB)
Saturday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Saturday: Griffith (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
