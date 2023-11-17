Easy family entertaining

Positioned to capture all the benefits of the prestigious Lake Haven Estate, this large, family home stands strong and proud.
There are numerous generously sized living and dining zones, including open formal living rooms and a spacious rumpus/cinema room.
These spaces flow seamlessly out to a large, covered rear verandah, with an emphasis on privacy.
The expansive low-maintenance grounds are perfect for outdoor relaxation.
Enjoy cooking in the modern, fully equipped kitchen that features high-quality stainless steel appliances and stone bench-tops.
For the growing family, there are four double-sized bedrooms with the main featuring a large, split walk-in robe and a spacious ensuite.
The fifth bedroom makes the perfect guest room, or can be used as a convenient study.
An additional feature includes ducted cooling and gas heating for year-round comfort.
This magnificent executive-style home is positioned on a 1,266 square metre block, which is highly accessible and with totally private surrounds.
Only a five minute walk to the picturesque Lake Albert Walking Track, and the local high school, primary school, and daycare facilities, this property is in a prime location and makes the perfect family residence.
