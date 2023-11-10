The main bedroom, also sharing the verandah, boasts dual built-in robes and a stunningly modern ensuite with luxury fittings and floor-to-ceiling tiles. A further four spacious bedrooms with built-in robes occupy the rear left of the house and share a family bathroom. The space is divided into three separate amenities, including a vanity area with dual basins, a bath area with a large bath and separate shower, and a third room for the toilet. All are complete with the same luxury fittings and floor-to-ceiling tiles.