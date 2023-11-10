5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Nestled in the heart of elevated Kooringal, 2 Highfield Place offers a rare combination of space, style, and convenience. Recently renovated and boasting a smartly designed layout, this stunning 1239sqm property promises an unparalleled living experience for the next generation of residents.
At the front of the property, a commanding frontage dominates the cul-de-sac, with a garden path leading to the hidden and private entrance. Upon entry, visitors are greeted by an expansive and versatile space that houses formal and informal lounge areas. The contemporary feel is enhanced by exposed brick, polished timber flooring, high ceilings, and large sliding glass doors leading to the front verandah.
The main bedroom, also sharing the verandah, boasts dual built-in robes and a stunningly modern ensuite with luxury fittings and floor-to-ceiling tiles. A further four spacious bedrooms with built-in robes occupy the rear left of the house and share a family bathroom. The space is divided into three separate amenities, including a vanity area with dual basins, a bath area with a large bath and separate shower, and a third room for the toilet. All are complete with the same luxury fittings and floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The rear living space is designed with entertainment in mind, featuring an extensive kitchen with stone bench tops, stainless steel appliances, a 900mm wide oven/stove with gas cooking, and a walk-in pantry. The open-plan dining area comfortably accommodates a table for 10 and is backed by sliding glass doors leading to the outdoor entertaining area.
Step onto the open-air entertaining deck and take in the surrounding landscape as you count the endless features of a picture-perfect backyard. The fully fenced and secure space offers something for everyone, including backyard cricket on the open lawn, a few dunks on the paved mini basketball court, summer days in the freshly refinished 120,000L swimming pool, or trying your green thumb in the manicured garden.
A large laundry sits conveniently toward the rear with direct access to the clothesline area, while a double garage residing below the front of the house offers space for two vehicles. Additional features include ducted central heating/cooling, a wine cellar, exceptional amounts of storage and cupboard area, and a home office/study nook.
Located within walking distance to Kooringal shopping centre and Henwood Park, as well as a variety of schools and lifestyle hotspots, this property offers the perfect balance of privacy and convenience. With so much on offer, it's easy to see why 2 Highfield Place is the ideal family home.
