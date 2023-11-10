4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Designed with families' wants and needs in mind, this home boasts a spacious, sunlit living area that flows seamlessly into an open-plan kitchen and dining space. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with stone benchtops and high-quality finishes.
This beautiful abode features three distinct living areas, including a formal lounge, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family space, and a generously sized rumpus room. The main living area and rumpus room offer direct access to the outdoor haven by the pool, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor space is exceptional, with multiple areas to enjoy year-round. From the outdoor kitchen, the deck, and the fire pit to the sparkling mineral pool and lush lawn, there's something for everyone in the family.
Practicality is also a priority, with a double lock-up garage featuring internal access and plenty of room for a caravan or boat. The home also features evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating, ensuring comfort year round. The solar panels are a bonus, providing eco-friendly energy.
This home is situated in a prime location near Boorooma Shopping Plaza, Charles Sturt University, excellent local schools, dining options, and Peter Hastie Oval, providing the ultimate convenience.
