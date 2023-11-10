This beautiful abode features three distinct living areas, including a formal lounge, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family space, and a generously sized rumpus room. The main living area and rumpus room offer direct access to the outdoor haven by the pool, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor space is exceptional, with multiple areas to enjoy year-round. From the outdoor kitchen, the deck, and the fire pit to the sparkling mineral pool and lush lawn, there's something for everyone in the family.