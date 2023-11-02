People have been urged not to approach an Albury-Wodonga man wanted by police.
Murray River Police District detectives are seeking Cameron Coulston, 23, over outstanding firearm and drug offences.
Police have confirmed this appeal is not related to a shooting incident in Thurgoona on Thursday, November 2.
"Cameron is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, with a thin build, brown eyes, with short brown hair and a moustache," police said in a statement on Friday, November 3.
"He is believed to be driving a Hyundai hatchback with a rear spoiler but may also be in a dark coloured Isuzu D-MAX utility with toolboxes attached to the back."
A photograph of the wanted man, is known to frequent Albury and Wodonga, has been released by police.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to not to approach him but to call triple zero immediately
