Ferrero's Narrandera aggregation Dellapool on market with $80m-plus price tag

By Mark Phelps
Updated November 1 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:09am
A major NSW Riverina farming aggregation is expected to attract offers of more than $80 million. Picture supplied
Italian confectionery company Ferrero is set to offload its major Riverina aggregation Dellapool, which is being offered with 11,361 megalitres of ground water and surface water entitlements.

