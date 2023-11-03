BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week has much to offer those in different stages of life, however this versatile home is sure to be the perfect backdrop for life lived in comfort and homey bliss.
Set back from the street on a generously sized 873sqm metre, this beautiful home is surrounded by manicured grounds ensuring both privacy and amazing street appeal.
(This home has a) lovely floor plan, great location, is easy to care for and is close to a park.- Selling agent Cassie Sheahan
Upon entering the home, selling agent Cassie Sheahan said you'll be impressed by the spacious formal lounge, complete with double doors that open onto a leafy front verandah.
New to the market, Cassie said this home would be the perfect fit for retirees, families and professionals alike.
When asked what her favorite features of this house were, she said this home has a "lovely floor plan, great location, is easy to care for and is close to a park".
"Don't miss this opportunity to secure a beautiful home in a quiet and highly desirable Tatton location," she said.
The open-plan layout offers a seamless flow between the formal lounge at the front of the home and the open plan living area with large kitchen, dining and family room.
"This is perfect for comfortable family living and entertaining guests," Cassie said.
The stylish kitchen complete with shaker country-style joinery is equipped with modern appliances, a dishwasher, and plenty of storage and worktop space to make meal preparation a breeze.
All four bedrooms feature built-in robes, with the master bedroom boasting a walk-in wardrobe and a modern ensuite.
Comfort is guaranteed all year round, thanks to the ducted evaporative cooling ducted gas heating and feature gas wall heater in the formal lounge.
A family-friendly backyard awaits, the perfect canvass for children's or pets' playtime adventures.
It features a delightful alfresco entertaining area complete with water feature, and a grassy backyard perfect for play.
Drive through access is available from the double lock up garage.
