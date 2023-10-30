A LEETON business has risen to the top after receiving a state honour.
The SunRice Group recently won the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages Award at the Premier's NSW Export Awards for 2023.
The award is in recognition of outstanding international success in the field of agricultural products, including manufactured foods and beverages.
The announcement was made at a gala dinner on October 23 in Sydney attended by NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong.
As one of Australia's most iconic food brands and Australia's number one rice brand, with market leading positions in 14 countries, the SunRice Group exports products that lead the way in global food trends across healthy eating, snacking and convenience categories.
SunRice sells more than 1500 products under 35 major brands in over 50 countries.
SunRice Group CEO Paul Serra said was thrilled the company had received such high praise.
"As a global (fast moving consumer goods) business and one of Australia's leading value-added food exporters with a 70-plus year heritage, our success is underpinned by our great people, our farmers who are some the best rice growers in the world, our valued customers and our ongoing commitment to (research and development) to maintain Australia's global reputation as a leader in rice products," he said.
"In normal years of production, we employ over 500 skilled people, enhancing the manufacturing capability of the Riverina and contribute close to $500 million in direct payments to the region.
"To be formally recognised for our efforts in this sector through this award is a huge honour.
"We thank the Export Council of Australia for recognising us with this esteemed accolade."
The SunRice Group will move through to the national awards to be held on November 30 at Parliament House in Canberra.
