On television recently, our premier Chris Minns expressed his sorrow and condolences to the family of an elderly woman killed in Israel during their current conflict with Gaza. I assume the woman was an Australian citizen or the mother of an Australian.
About the same time there were several Australians killed in a farm accident and a road accident yet no public condolences were forthcoming from our premier.
I might ask our local members, what is the protocol for politicians to offer condolences to families of citizens who accidentally lose their lives here in Australia?
Given the Four Corners report on Snowy 2.0 (October 23) of failures of boring machine stuck, sinkholes, $2 billion to $12 billion cost blowout, changed managers, incomplete geological surveys, effect of new transmission lines, multi-year delay, failed nation building and acknowledgment of risks, unaddressed power loss due to distance of 15 per cent plus and 15 per cent plus of water pump up and water turbine down from storage.
It was also stated that big batteries closer to the source and user are also available.
A failed bad political project that should be cancelled now.
Your editorial "Snowy 2.0 a gold standard for stuff-ups" (October 27) is right to raise the issue of drilling to "establish geotechnical conditions". It is routine practice in any large-scale tunnelling through rocks of varied composition.
Before tunnelling began, an on-the-ground survey by a competent geologist would have identified and mapped any areas likely to cause problems, in this case poorly consolidated sandy sediments and limestone. Appropriate precautionary measures could then have been taken.
However, from what I have learned about the geology of the area, the advice of geologists and geotechnical experts would have strongly against attempting 40 kilometres of tunnelling.
What could be fairer than a federal government grant program which offers $150,000 for every electorate each year for small community projects?
The Stronger Communities Program (SCP) was developed by the former Coalition government and provided $175 million to more than 15,000 small projects across the nation.
The beauty of the program was local communities were able to decide their local priorities, and they leveraged their own fundraising money, with some direct support from the federal government.
The SCP was successful because it took pressure off local councils and community groups to do all of the heavy lifting for projects which made a real difference.
Bizarrely, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Catherine King has failed to deliver money for future rounds of the program which was popular with Members of Parliament on both sides of the chamber.
The minister's own department says on its website: "All Rounds of the SCP have been very successful, with a wide variety of projects funded including upgrades to community halls and clubhouses, equipment for both aged care and day care facilities, men's sheds and associated equipment, scoreboards, computers, inflatable rescue boats and disaster recovery generators."
The program was so successful it's been abandoned by Minister King.
Sadly, in the middle of a cost of living crisis, the pressure is going to fall on volunteers to raise more money and local governments to fund thousands of additional projects because this minister thinks Canberra knows best, and she doesn't trust local communities to make good decisions.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.