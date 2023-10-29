The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: Snowy Hydro site might have been a bad choice

By Letters
Updated October 30 2023 - 9:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On television recently, our premier Chris Minns expressed his sorrow and condolences to the family of an elderly woman killed in Israel during their current conflict with Gaza. I assume the woman was an Australian citizen or the mother of an Australian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.