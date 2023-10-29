Given the Four Corners report on Snowy 2.0 (October 23) of failures of boring machine stuck, sinkholes, $2 billion to $12 billion cost blowout, changed managers, incomplete geological surveys, effect of new transmission lines, multi-year delay, failed nation building and acknowledgment of risks, unaddressed power loss due to distance of 15 per cent plus and 15 per cent plus of water pump up and water turbine down from storage.

