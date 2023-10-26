The Daily Advertiser
Hume League legend Merv Wegener has died at the age of 86

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 26 2023 - 2:03pm
Merv Wegener in the timekeeper's box for Hume League finals at Walbundrie. Picture by James Wiltshire
Family, friends and football are mourning the death of Hume League colossus Merv Wegener.

