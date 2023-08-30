The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Birth Inquiry

Regional Maternity Services Forum reaches consensus on solutions

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
August 31 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Regional Maternity Services Forum has reached a consensus on the way forward for maternity care in the bush, and it's something experts have been calling for for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Birth Inquiry
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.