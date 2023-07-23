If the reader is anything like people in my family then they don't want to hear any more war stories about the COVID panic.
Regrettably if we don't recognise important mistakes, learn and change, then we are bound to repeat them.
The WA Department of Health has recently released the vaccine safety surveillance annual report for 2021 comparing reported injuries to earlier years.
This is the first Australian jurisdiction to release the 2021 data on the matter and I encourage the reader to visit the website and study the report.
If the evidence tabled in the WA government report for 2021 is true (and there are reasons to believe that 2022 will be worse) then the federal minister for health would be remiss to not re-process the risk/benefit/cost assessment of this intervention and release it to the Australian people to justify the ongoing promotion of the novel COVID inoculation program.
The report seems to point to a mistake that needs to be recognised.
We have been asked to open up about the Yes or No vote on The Voice.
When I worked in Arnhem land around Maningrida that really opened my heart. When I worked around Fitzroy Crossing that really opened my mind. When I worked around Darwin and Broome that really opened my eyes.
I have been back to Darwin and Broome recently and nothing much seems to have changed.
If the yes vote gets up I would say it should be compulsory for the people who have been trying to help the First Nation people to resign from their city jobs because they have failed dismally.
There is no doubt in my mind that the first nation people should be recognised in our constitution but the added extras appears to be because the white urban aboriginals are just wanting us to open our wallets even more.
If the Yes vote wins we need a big broom to clean out the office of the people who have failed to help while getting very well paid and employ some new blood.
No wonder the ACT (according to the polls) have the highest Yes vote with all the public servants in Canberra. It will be a very good job if you can get on the Voice committee.
I was recently interested to read that the Tesla Cybertruck is the latest in a range of EV utes, now being manufactured overseas.
A lot has changed since 2019, when Scott Morrison claimed Labor's EV policy would 'end the weekend.'
Coalition MP Michaelia Cash was also strongly opposed, claiming that tradies were somehow going to lose their utes.
There are even plans underway closer to home, for NSW company GB Auto to convert a fleet of Hilux and Landcruisers to electric vehicles.
Hopefully the market for EV utes is about to take off, here in Australia.
With our lungs and the planet getting a break from vehicle pollution, our weekends will be something to look forward to.
