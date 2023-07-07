Search engine optimisation services: Everything you need to know

Search engine optimisation services enhance your website's visibility and organic search traffic. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Most small or big businesses currently invest in search engine optimisation (SEO) services. You can receive these services from an agency to optimise your website for SEO to attract more traffic from searches. They enable you to implement SEO strategies that can generate results and monitor the overall performance of your organic search.

Doing SEO on your own can be time-consuming as it may take a while before your strategies yield results. For this reason, hiring an agency is essential. But before you do that, it'd help to learn more about the benefits of search engine optimisation services and your options.

Benefits of SEO services

Undoubtedly, SEO services have numerous advantages for any size of business. Some of the major ones include the following:

1. They help you with call tracing

Calls are becoming the current norm for communicating with clients. Approximately 90% of people prefer to speak to a live customer service agent over the phone. Call tracing with SEO can drive more traffic to your website and generate more leads for your brand. Ideally, call tracking involves tracing the source of your phone calls and consequent conversions.

Call tracking enables you to connect the number of incoming calls to the effectiveness of a particular marketing strategy. Additionally, it allows you to identify leads and adjust your marketing strategies to enhance conversion. However, using call tracking only isn't enough. When you combine it with SEO, it can increase your conversion rates. Companies like Pursuit Digital can help you with this process and other marketing campaigns that can work for your business.

2. They boost your website's visibility

Since 63% of shopping occasions start online, your online visibility is crucial. When people search for the products you sell, it's good for your brand to appear on top of your competitors. SEO services optimise your website for search engines, enhancing your chances of potential clients recognising your brand. This will result in more traffic for your website and increases your chances of converting more leads into customers.

3. They help you understand your clients well

SEO services may offer you valuable information about your clients. They can evaluate your website's traffic and inform you about the location of your business and what they're searching for. Such data can help you restructure your website and make it easy to use. When you know the kind of information your visitors are looking for, you can produce content that satisfies their needs.

Moreover, gaining insight into your clientele enables you to adjust your marketing strategies better and target your prospective customers. This allows you to meet their desires, convert leads, and make more profits.

4. They help you gain a competitive edge

The business industry is undeniably one of the most competitive industries. A 2020 study by Crayon reveals that 90% of businesses say that their industry became more competitive within the previous three years, and 48% say it has become highly competitive. Every business owner is putting effort into ensuring they stay on top of the competition. A reliable SEO service will help you stay ahead of the competition. They use the latest SEO trends to ensure your website consistently ranks well for suitable keywords.

5. They expand your audience reach

Reaching a global audience means you attract a large number of customers to purchase your products. Conventional brick-and-mortar business allows you to attract only those living within your business premises. But with SEO services, you can easily reach five billion internet users worldwide.

However, not everyone can be interested in your goods or services. The good thing about working with SEO service providers is that they use different strategies to target potential customers. This allows you to enhance your market share and thus increase your revenue.

6. They enhance your brand awareness

Brand awareness is the probability of customers recognising your company, goods, or services. Generally, when people know your brand, they're more likely to purchase from you. 46% of consumers tend to buy from a familiar brand. Your brand appearing on top of the search engine results page (SERP) is part of online advertising for your brand. People who see your website more frequently will remember your company.

Furthermore, if you're continuously ranking higher for particular keywords, people will begin relating those keywords to your brand. This can result in brand awareness, leading to more clients and sales.

Types of SEO services

There are various SEO services, and to boost your site's achievements and rankings, you may have to utilise more than one of them. You can have them tailored to your company's needs, and stay on top of the competition. Below are some SEO services for your consideration:

1. Local SEO

Local SEO services aim to foster your online presence within your area. This makes it a perfect way to stay in competition with neighbouring companies. For instance, when someone does a Google search for the products and services you offer, your brand needs to emerge alongside that of the competition. Otherwise, the probability of a prospect finding your brand online can be low, no matter how outstanding your product is.

Another significant benefit of embracing tactics that boost your local visibility is that they can help you gain more trust and foot traffic. Note that 88 % of customers who perform a local search with their smartphone call or visit a store that day, and 46% of all Google searches look for local information.

Ideally, local SEO involves the following ranking signals to grade the local search results:

Name, Address, and Phone Number (NAP) citations

Keywords applied in Google My Business profile and online reviews

Google Maps star rating for your business

Use of Google My Business Posts and listings

The number of check-ins in your location

Social media shares



2. Technical SEO

The main objective of technical SEO is to ensure that your website meets the technical demands of current search engines. This makes your website easy to navigate and eliminates any technical problems hindering search engines from understanding and ranking it. If you have a top-notch website and content with a messed up technical SEO, you may not be able to rank high in Google searches.

The technical SEO services address the following issues:

Website speed: A fast website speed greatly influences the happiness of its visitors. Optimising your load time leads to improved user experience, higher conversion rates, and, eventually, sales profits. The best page load time is between A fast website speed greatly influences the happiness of its visitors. Optimising your load time leads to improved user experience, higher conversion rates, and, eventually, sales profits. The best page load time is between 0-4 seconds

Mobile responsiveness: M-commerce is quickly gaining popularity. In 2021, M-commerce is quickly gaining popularity. In 2021, 79% of smartphone users purchased with their devices. Therefore, having a responsive website is essential. SEO services ensure that your website is mobile-friendly.

Duplicate content: Accidental and intentional same content can lead to search engine issues. Technical SEO service providers eliminate similar content on your page to make your website rank higher.

HTTPS security: Data security is a big concern now that breaches are rapidly increasing. In the third quarter of 2022, nearly Data security is a big concern now that breaches are rapidly increasing. In the third quarter of 2022, nearly 15 million data records were exposed globally through data breaches. This is an increase of 37% from the second quarter. HTTPS means your website is secured with SSL or Secured Socket Layer, thus protecting your visitor's data. Google understands the benefits of having a secure website and will rank it higher than an unsecure one.

3. On-page SEO

This is also called on-site SEO and is the process of optimising your web pages to rank higher. On-page SEO services improve the visible parts of your website like:

Content: An SEO service provider ensures that the content on your web page is more relevant to a searcher. They provide brief content with an attractive layout.

Meta descriptions and page titles: Meta descriptions and page titles are vital since they distinguish your web page from your competitors. SEO services ensure that your titles and meta description contain the appropriate keywords that allow Google to understand the syntactic meaning of your page

Heading tags: Disorganised pages can lower your chances of ranking higher. Google awards intuitively organised web pages. An SEO service provider knows how to structure and improve your headings to enhance Google rankings.

4. Off-page SEO

Off-page SEO concentrates on building your website's authority through content creation and enhancing backlinks from other pages. It involves strategies you perform outside your field that help develop trust, reliability, and control. For example, embracing social media creates brand awareness and the possibility of web visitors. The more you engage in social media, the higher the chances of people visiting your website. A professional SEO service provider delivers quality that can attract most social media users and make them visit your website.

Additionally, backlinks are vital to domain authority and ranking higher. In Google, backlinks are like customer referrals. The more backlinks you have, the more relevant it appears and the higher its rank.

Conclusion