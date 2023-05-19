The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's Kerry Geale, battling prostate cancer, wants us to talk about dying this Palliative Care Week

Updated May 21 2023 - 10:07am, first published May 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Geale, supported by his wife Robyn in the Mary Potter palliative care ward at Calvary Riverina Hospital, is being treated for prostate cancer. Picture by Les Smith
Kerry Geale, supported by his wife Robyn in the Mary Potter palliative care ward at Calvary Riverina Hospital, is being treated for prostate cancer. Picture by Les Smith

Kerry Geale knows a thing or two about life and death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.